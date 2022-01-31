  • Home
NEET Counselling UG 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling tomorrow, February 1.

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling tomorrow, February 1. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota and who had registered during the round 1 of counselling between January 19 and January 24 and from January 28 to January 30 can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

As per the previous schedule, the date for seat allotment result was January 29. However, it was put on hold due to a pending court case. MCC on January 27, had released the provisional result for round 1 but later pulled down provisional allotment results.

Candidates shortlisted in the final round 1 result to be displayed tomorrow can report for admission at the colleges between February 2 and February 7. The NEET UG round 1 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window.

This year, the MCC will be conducting four rounds of online NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

NEET UG Counselling Information Brochure: Direct Link

