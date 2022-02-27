NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Details On Round 2 Reporting Module; Important Guidelines

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2021 round 2 seat allotment result is available at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Counselling: The round 2 seat allotment result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2021 has been released. The reporting module against round 1 seat allotment result at the colleges for admission to MBBS and BDS seats started from Sunday, February 27. Candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG round 2 counselling, can report for admission till March 5.

The NEET UG round 2 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 2 registration. The round 2 seat allotment result is available at the official website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: How To Check Status

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on the NEET UG tab On the News and Events Section, click on the result link Check and download the NEET UG round 2 status.

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round ad stray vacancy round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats. Candidates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also be eligible for participation against the 15 per cent AIQ seats.