NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Choice Filling Against Round 1 Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling online choice filling starts today

The choice filling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will start today, January 20. Applicants who had registered for NEET UG 2021 counselling can now enter choices, confirm the colleges and lock it by January 24 (4 pm). The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will keep the registration link open for the round 1 of NEET UG counselling process till January 24.

As per the NEET UG counselling schedule, the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between January 25 and January 26, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

Candidates can fill as many choices as they wish. "However, choices should be in order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given by the candidate and as per availability," the MCC said.

The MCC has asked candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET UG counselling.

MCC UG NEET Counselling 2021: How To Fill Choices

Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in On the NEET UG 2021 registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window Lock the choices and submit

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds this year -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. After registration of each round, candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options. The verification of candidates and seat allotment will be held accordingly.