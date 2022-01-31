  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2021 Counselling: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Important Details

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Important Details

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Selected candidates can report for admission to medical colleges from February 2 to February 7. Check round 1 seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 10:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
NEET Round 1 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result On Feb 1
DMK Takes Umbrage At Tamil Nadu Governor For His Comment On NEET
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Details Here
Registration For AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021 To Begin Today At Aaccc.gov.in
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Important Details
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Important Details
NEET UG 2021 Counselling seat allotment result available at mcc.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling on Tuesday, February 1. Candidates who applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota can check their results on mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates can report for admission to medical colleges from February 2 to February 7.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration.

NEET UG 2021 Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link, Websites To Check

The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be available at the website- mcc.nic.in. The candidates can check their admission status through the official website.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

  1. Go to mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
  3. Enter the login details
  4. Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on screen
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Fill Choices

  • Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in
  • On the NEET UG 2021 registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password
  • Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window
  • Lock the choices and submit.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling MCC medical counselling MCC NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Details On Class 10, 12 Marksheets, Direct Links
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Details On Class 10, 12 Marksheets, Direct Links
Madhya Pradesh: Cop Starts Teaching Classes For Poor Kids In Police Station
Madhya Pradesh: Cop Starts Teaching Classes For Poor Kids In Police Station
Chandigarh Allows Reopening Of Colleges, Universities From February 1
Chandigarh Allows Reopening Of Colleges, Universities From February 1
Increasing Examiners, Reducing Application Process Time Can Help Grow Patents Granted In India
Increasing Examiners, Reducing Application Process Time Can Help Grow Patents Granted In India
IGNOU To Offer MA English Through Online Mode
IGNOU To Offer MA English Through Online Mode
.......................... Advertisement ..........................