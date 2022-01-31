NEET UG 2021 Counselling: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2021 Counselling seat allotment result available at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling on Tuesday, February 1. Candidates who applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota can check their results on mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates can report for admission to medical colleges from February 2 to February 7.

The NEET UG round 1 merit list has been prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration.

NEET UG 2021 Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link, Websites To Check

The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be available at the website- mcc.nic.in. The candidates can check their admission status through the official website.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Enter the login details Round 1 seat allotment result will appear on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Fill Choices

Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in

On the NEET UG 2021 registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password

Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Lock the choices and submit.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.