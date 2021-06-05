NEET 2021 application form will be released soon

The NEET application form 2021 along with the information brochure is expected to be released soon as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now activated the NEET 2021 official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET 2021) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental (MBBS, BDS) courses is scheduled for August 1, 2021. However, amid the Covid concerns, the Education Ministry will decide soon on conducting the medical entrance exam NEET in August, as per news agency PTI. "A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide on the schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1," a PTI source said.

Recommended: Click Here to Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus || Click Here to Join NEET Online Test Series

To fill the NEET application form 2021, the process is standard. Based on last year’s rules, to apply for NEET-UG, a student will be first required to register and generate the NEET application ID. Candidates will also be required to pay an application fee. In 2020, the application fee was Rs 1,500 for General category candidates.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Based on last year’s rules, to be eligible for NEET-UG, students must have passed Class 12 or should be appearing for the Class 12 examination in 2021. The aspirant must have studied English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Biotechnology as main subjects in Class 12.

In 2020, aspirants between 17 and 25 years of age at the time of admission to the first year UG medical courses were eligible to apply. However, for candidates of reserved categories, a relaxation of five years was allowed.

NEET UG 2021: How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website: www.ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Fill Application Form' tab given on the home page.

Step 3: Fill the online application form after which you will get a system generated application form number. Note this application number down.

Step 4: Upload scanned image of candidate's photograph (between 10 kb to 200 kb) and candidate's signature (between 4 kb to 30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee. Keep proof of fee paid.

Step 6: A confirmation page will be generated. Take at least four print outs of the confirmation page.

NEET 2021: Documents Required

All the candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses must keep the following documents ready:

The scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb.

The scanned image of the signature of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 4Kb to 30Kb.

The scanned image of the left-hand thumb impression of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb.

The scanned image of the Class 10 certificate of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 100Kb to 300Kb.

The scanned image of postcard size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 50Kb to 300Kb.