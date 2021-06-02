  • Home
NEET UG 2021: Application Forms To Be 'Available Soon'

NEET UG 2021: The application form of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be available soon, a statement on the NTA website read.

NEET UG 2021: Application Forms To Be 'Available Soon'
NEET UG 2021 application form to be available soon
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the NEET 2021 official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET application form 2021 along with the information brochure is expected to be released soon. The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET 2021) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes will be held on August 1, 2021, in 11 languages, the NTA had announced on March 12.

The minimum educational qualification required to appear in the exam is Class 12 pass with a subject combination of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Bio-technology. Candidates should also have Mathematics and an elective subject along with English at the 10+2 level. Those appearing for the exam can also apply.

National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
