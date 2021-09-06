NEET UG 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link

NTA releases the NEET UG 2021 admit card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) on Monday, September 6. Students who are going to appear for the examination can download the admit cards through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2021 Admit Card: Download Link

The NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 12. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. NEET UG 2021 will consist of one question paper and it will have 180 questions in Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) format.

Students can check their NEET UG 2021 exam center, exam date, and shift of NEET UG exam on the admit card.

Students can access their NEET UG 2021 admit cards by filling in the application number and date of birth.

NEET UG 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website of the NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Dowload Admit Card of NEET (UG)- 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Enter your registration details

Click on the 'submit' tab

NEET PG 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Take the printout for future reference

Students must note that the admit cards will be made available through the online mode only and no admit cards will be sent through post or any other mediums to the applicants.

Today, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed by the students urging to reschedule the NEET UG 2021 examination. The examination will be held as per schedule on September 12, the Supreme Court said.