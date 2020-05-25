NEET UG 2020: Medical Entrance Exam In July; All Latest Updates Here

  • Home
NEET exam for admission to undergraduate courses will be held on July 26. NEET UG was earlier scheduled on May 3 but the exam had to be postponed due to the nation-wise lockdown announced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 25, 2020 12:47 pm IST

NEET UG 2020 exam will be held in July 26
New Delhi:

NEET exam for admission to undergraduate courses will be held on July 26. NEET UG was earlier scheduled on May 3 but the exam had to be postponed due to the nation-wise lockdown announced in response to the coronavirus pandemic. National Testing Agency (NTA), the conducting agency for the medical entrance exam, will release NEET admit cards 15 days before the exam. NTA has also extended the application correction facility till May 31.

NEET UG exam is held for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes offered at medical and dental institutes.

The format for the NEET Exam remains in the pen-paper mode and the syllabus for the exam also remains the same as last year. NEET exam covers topics in Chemistry, Physics, and Biology (Zoology and Botany) syllabus from class 11 and class 12.

Meanwhile, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' unveiled a mock test app, 'Abhyas', for JEE Main and NEET aspirants. Students due to appear for the NEET exam this year can download the app and practice mock tests.

"This timely launch is designed to ensure that no student is left behind in getting exposure to online testing, especially when NTA's Test Practice Centres are shut due to COVID-19 lockdown," Mr Pokhriyal had said during the launch of the app.

Apart from the 'Abhyas' app, several states have also made arrangements for students to practice for the exam. Gujarat Board has released question bank for NEET, JEE Main, and GUJCET exam. Tamil Nadu is providing free coaching to NEET aspirants from government schools. Odisha is also providing free NEET coaching to poor students.


