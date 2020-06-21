NEET UG 2020: Developments So far

NEET Ug 2002 exam will be held on July 26

NEET UG 2020 exam, the sole medical entrance exam for undergraduate medical and dental courses, will be held on July 26. The exam was earlier scheduled on May 3 but had to be postponed and re-scheduled due to the covid-19 pandemic. Though, the exam is barely a month away, several students have taken to social media requesting NTA to further postpone the exam.

NTA has not yet responded to the request by students however, the agency did refute claims that NEET UG exam was postponed.

"It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake public notice dated June 15 with the subject line-postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG July 2020- is being circulated through various sources and social media forums," NTA notice said.

Any notification regarding NEET Exam will be published on the official NTA website and NEET UG website, 'nta.ac.in', and 'ntaneet.nic.in' respectively.

HRD Ministry has also released a mock test app, 'Abhyas', for benefit of students. The app will let students prepare for the exam form the comfort and safety of their homes.

The format for the NEET Exam remains in the pen-paper mode and the syllabus for the exam also remains the same as last year. NEET exam covers topics in Chemistry, Physics, and Biology (Zoology and Botany) syllabus from class 11 and class 12.