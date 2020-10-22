  • Home
NEET UG 2020: Apply For Change Of Nationality By October 23; Check NRI Quota Admission

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification for the NEET UG 2020 candidates who have registered previously as an Indian/other category and wish to apply under NRI quota must complete the application form by October 23 (10 AM).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 22, 2020 4:26 pm IST | Source: Carers360

New Delhi:

Today is the last day for NEET 2020 candidates who want to change their nationality from Indian to NRI. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification for the NEET UG 2020 candidates who have registered previously as an Indian/other category and wish to apply under NRI quota must complete the application form by October 23 (10 AM).

“Those who are claiming to be NRI, such candidates should send their relevant documents in support of their claim for change of nationality from Indian/Other to NRI,” read the notice.

NEET Ccndidates will be required to send supporting documents through email- nri.adgmemccel1@gmail.com. Candidates are advised to visit the MCC’s website- mcc.nic.in regularly for further course of actions.

“Mails received after the stipulated time (i.e 10:00 AM of 23 Oct., 2020) will not be considered,” said the statement.

The list of documents to be sent through e-mail are as follows:-

1) Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer).

2) Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders.

3) Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate

duly notarized.

4) Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

5) NEET Score Card of the candidate.

