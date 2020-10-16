NEET 2020 Results Declared; Soyeb Aftab, Akanksha Singh Tops

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result (NEET 2020 result) has been declared. Soyeb Aftab of Odisha and Akanksha Singh of Delhi have obtained 720 marks in NEET 2020 exam. The NEET topper, Soyeb Aftab stood first in NEET 2020 because of the NEET tie-breaker policy. The test of NEET was held for a total of 720 marks with 180 multiple choice questions. The full list of NEET-qualifying candidates has been released on the official website. Tummala Snikitha, Vineet Sharma and Amrisha Khaitan have scored 715 marks in NEET results 2020. Candidates meeting the NEET 2020 cut-off will be able to participate in the counselling process.

The administering body of NEET, the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.ac.in --has published the results of NEET 2020. Along with the NEET results, candidates will be able to check their NEET scorecards using their application number and password. The national-level entrance exam of NEET for admission to medical and allied courses was conducted twice this year. NTA this year, had to conduct the second phase of NEET for the students who could not appear on September 13 due to reasons associated with COVID-19.

Candidates scoring marks above the NTA NEET 2020 cut-off will be able to apply for NEET counselling process for admission to the all India quota (AIQ) seats and state-quota seats. The respective counselling authorities will prepare a merit list for the seat allotment process to admit students to the medical courses.

NTA NEET UG Result 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website --ntaneet.ac.in

Step 2: Find and click on the designated NEET Result 2020 link

Step 3: Insert the application numbers, dates of birth and passwords

Step 4: Submit and download the NEET 2020 result and NEET UG scorecard

NEET 2020 result will be valid for a period of three years if the aspirant seeks to get admission in foreign university and for a period of one year if the student intends to study in India. NTA will continue to host the result of the test of NEET along with the live NEET score card link on the official website (ntaneet.nic.in) for three months.