NEET 2020: Tamil Nadu Government Seeks Exemption For Students Of State

NEET 2020: The Tamil Nadu Government has requested the Centre to scrap NEET or exempt students of the state from taking the exam if they were held, says School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 3:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

Erode:

The Tamil Nadu Government has requested the Centre to scrap NEET or at least exempt students of the state from attending that exam if they were held, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Rs 4.62 crore worth of developmental works in Nambiyur village near Gobichettipalayam, the School Education Minister reiterated that Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on re-opening of schools only after the COVID-19 pandemic goes.

The Minister said admission in government and government-aided schools has begun and the response has been overwhelming. Replying to a query on complaints from parents of school students that some private institutions were collecting 100 per cent fee, the minister said if the parents lodge a proper complaint with proof, action would be taken on such schools. He cited the court order that only 40 per cent of the fees should be collected.

National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
