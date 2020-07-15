  • Home
The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Tuesday approved the provision of a 7.5 per cent quota within the existing reservation in medical UG courses for the students of state government higher secondary schools.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 15, 2020

The "quota within quota" covers government seats in private colleges too, official sources said.
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Tuesday approved the provision of a 7.5 per cent quota within the existing reservation in medical UG courses for the students of state government higher secondary schools.

The "quota within quota" covers government seats in private colleges too, official sources said.

It will be applicable for students clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Tamil Nadu had earlier sought exemption from NEET, which has faced stiff opposition from political parties, including the DMK, citing the welfare of students, especially those from rural areas.

The Cabinet meet, chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the Secretariat, also decided to grant immediate approval to six companies which have proposed an estimated investment of Rs 5,000 crore to Tamil Nadu.

