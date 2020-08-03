Admit card for NEET SS will be available on September 7.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to Super Specialty course will be held on September 15. Application forms for the exam will be available today at 3 pm. NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination and is the single entrance examination for admission to various DM or MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the NEET-SS. The board also conducts exams for NEET-PG, NEET-MDS and conducts screening test for foreign medical graduates.

In order to familarise candidates with the exam pattern, NBE will start a demo test on September 1. “A demo test shall be available for the benefit of candidates to familiarise themselves with the Computer Based Test format at website www.nbe.edu.in Applicant candidates will be able to access the Demo test from 1st September 2020 onwards,” the board has said in the exam notice. In the exam, 40 per cent questions will be from all the eligible feeder broad specialty courses and the remaining 60 per cent will be from the super specialty course selected by the candidate.

Through this exam admission to DM and MCh courses is done in all medical colleges except AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Thiruvananthapuram.

Admit card for NEET SS will be available on September 7.

Last year the exam was held on June 28.