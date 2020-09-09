NEET Super Speciality Admit Cards Soon; Exam On September 15

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET SS admit cards soon. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) registered candidates can download the hall tickets from the NBE website -- nbe.edu.in. NEET SS is held as an eligibility-cum-ranking test for admission to various DM or MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. The registration for NEET SS 2020 began on August 3.

The eligibility test of NEET SS 2020 will comprise 40 per cent questions from all the eligible feeder-broad specialty courses and the remaining 60 per cent from the super specialty course selected by the candidates. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 15 through social distanced computer-based test, or SD-CBT. The NBE has also provided the aspirants of NEET SS 2020 to take mock tests so that they can accustom themselves with the exam pattern. Candidates can take the NEET SS mock tests at the official website of NBE.

NEET SS Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Select the tab designated for NEET-SS

Step 3: Login at the applicants’ portal

Step 4: Enter the user IDs and passwords

Step 5: Submit and download the NEET SS 2020 admit card

The NEET SS admit card download window went live last night. However, the link to download the NEET SS hall tickets have become inactive moments after that. The NEET SS admit cards will mention details of the candidates including their roll numbers, application numbers, details of NEET SS exam centres, speciality chosen, date and time of NEET SS exam and exam-day instructions. This year, as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19, NBE has decided not to frisk aspirants at the entry points of NEET SS exam centres.