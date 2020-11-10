Image credit: Shutterstock NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal

Different states are conducting NEET Counselling 2020 for 85% State quota seats. While UP NEET merit list 2020 for round 1 counselling has been released, Rajasthan NEET counselling merit list will be released by today evening. Today is also the last date to apply for the first round of Assam NEET counselling. The merit list of MP NEET counselling will be published tomorrow on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

Here is NEET counselling status at Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the last date to apply for NEET 2020 counselling till November 12, 2020. The registration process started on November 7 and was earlier scheduled to end on November 10. Candidates can visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, and register for the UG NEET counselling process.

The Director-General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the UP NEET merit list 2020 for the first round of MBBS and BDS counselling. Candidates who registered for the first round of UP NEET UG counselling 2020 can check the merit list at upneet.gov.in. As per the official schedule, seat allotment result will be announced on November 11 or 12 and allotment letters will be available from November 12 to 18.

The provisional merit list of Maharashtra state NEET UG counselling 2020 will be available on November 13. Registration for the first round of MBBS, BDS counselling started on November 5 and the last date to apply is November 12. Round 1 counselling result will be declared on Novmeber 15. Candidates can apply online at mahacet.org.

West Bengal NEET Counselling 2020

Online registration, choice filling and saving of the filled choices of West Bengal NEET counselling will start today, November 10, on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. Round 1 allotment result will be published on November 16.

“The candidates who have qualified through NEET UG 2020 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) and want to participate in the counseling in West Bengal Under Graduate Medical, Dental and AYUSH State Quota and Private College Management Quota/ NRI Quota and Pvt. College Central Quota (AYUSH) seats 2020 are advised to start online Enrollment, Fees payment & Registration only after going through the User manual & WB NEET UG Counseling 2020 Notice,” an official statement said.

Tamil Nadu NEET 2020 Counselling

The last date for online submission of TN NEET counselling 2020 application form is November 12. Candidates can visit the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, register and submit the application form.

Bihar NEET Counselling 2020

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started Bihar NEET UG counselling 2020 on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. To complete the application process, candidates will have to first register and generate and generate the password. After that, candidates will be required to fill the application form by providing the required information and upload the necessary documents.

