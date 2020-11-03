Image credit: Shutterstock NEET State Counselling 2020 Schedule For MBBS, BDS Seats

NEET Counselling schedule for 85% state quota is being announced by different states. While NEET Counselling 2020 for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats is being conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee, NEET state counselling will be held by the respective state authorities. MCC yesterday closed the first round of NEET counselling. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Telangana has already started NEET state counselling 2020. Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, recently released the rank list for medicine who have applied from Andhra Pradesh.

Following are the details of NEET state counselling for Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana and other states:

The Rajasthan NEET 2020 counselling schedule has been released at rajugmedical2020.com. Application for Rajasthan NEET counselling started on November 1 and the last date to submit application forms and pay online fees is November 6. The authorities will publish the provisional merit list on November 9 and the result of the first round, after choice filling, will be announced on November 19.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling (Registration)

NEET Rajasthan Counselling (Application Form)

UP NEET 2020 Counselling

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will conduct UP NEET 2020 counselling. The authorities are yet to announce the schedule. The counselling dates and other official information will be made available on the official website, upneet.gov.in. Akansha Singh who scored 720/720 and secured AIR 2 in NEET 2020, is also the state topper from Uttar Pradesh.

MP NEET Counselling 2020

The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh started NEET 2020 counselling for state quota seats on November 1. Candidates can visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in and register for the first round. The merit list of registered candidates (round 1) will be published on November 11 and allotment result will be announced on November 19.

Check MP NEET Counselling 2020 schedule

Apply here

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020

The Directorate of Medical Education and research, Maharashtra, will conduct NEET 2020 counselling for the 85% state quota seats. Official information regarding Maharashtra NEET 2020 counselling will be available at dmer.org. The schedule has not been released yet. Around 2,28,914 students from Maharashtra appeared in NEET 2020.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana, has released the NEET UG rank list for Telangana-domiciled candidates at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The cut-off marks for General category candidates is 147 and for General (PH), it is 129 marks. For backward category candidates, Scheduled Caste candidates and Scheduled Tribe candidates including candidates under physically challenged categories, the cut-off mark is 113.

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, has released the Andhra Pradesh NEET rank list. The cut off for General category is 147 marks, General (PH) is 129 marks and for Backward category candidates, SC, and ST candidates, including candidates under physically challenged categories, is 113 marks.

Gujarat NEET 2020 Counselling

The Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Eductional Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started Gujarat NEET Counselling 2020 at medadmgujarat.org. To complete the registration process, candidates are required to purchase pin, register their documents and verify at a help center.

Haryana NEET Counselling 2020

The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana will coduct NEET counselling for state quota seats, including management and NRI quota seats. A notification regarding the counselling possess is available on the official website, dmerharyana.org.