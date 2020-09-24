NEET SS Result 2020 Likely To Be Released On September 25 At Nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations, or NBE, is expected to release the NEET SS 2020 result on September 25. NEET SS 2020 result will be declared in online mode on the official portal- nbe.edu.in. NEET SS exam was held on September 15. Aspirants who appeared in the NEET SS exam can access the NEET SS result 2020 for 31 super specialities. NEET SS result will be released as PDF file mentioning candidate's roll number, the total score obtained, and merit rank.

For a candidate to qualify the examination, NEET SS cutoff percentile should be scored. Irrespective of all the categories, NEET SS cut off 2020 is 50th percentile. Only the candidates who have qualified will be able to download the NEET SS results from the natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

In order to download the NEET SS score card 2020, go to the official website and key in the user ID and password. The NEET SS result 2020 is valid for one year.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET SS 2020 exam will be invited for the counselling process.

NEET SS results will be a gateway to 2,447 Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) seats to be occupied in 156 government and private medical colleges and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions across the nation.

NEET SS 2020 Result: How To Check The Result

Follow these steps to download NEET SS results 2020: