NEET SS Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link, Score Card, Cut Off

The National Board of Examinations, or NBE, has released the NEET SS 2020 results on September 25. The NEET SS result has been declared on the official website- nbe.edu.in. The NEET SS cutoff has also been released along with the NEET SS result 2020. NEET SS exam was conducted on September 15; candidates who write the NEET SS exam check the NEET SS result 2020 for 32 super specialities. NEET SS result PDF incorporates aspirant's roll number, the total score obtained (out of 400), and merit rank.

“NEET-SS 2020 was conducted on 15th September 2020 for admission to DM/MCh courses. 32 distinct question papers were used for different Super Specialty/Clubbed Groups in accordance with the scheme prescribed in the Information Bulletin,” reads the official notification.

Candidates can download their individual NEET SS score cards from September 30, 2020, onwards from the NEET SS website- nbe.edu.in.

Candidates can access the NEET SS result download link following the steps below.

Here’s The Direct Link

NEET SS 2020 Result: How To Check The Result



Follow these steps to download NEET SS results 2020:

Click on the NEET SS result link

NEET SS result PDF file will be displayed on the screen

Search and find you relevant result

Cross-check roll number, marks scored and NEET SS rank

Download the result and take a print out for future references

Candidates placed at 50th percentile marks or above in their respective Super Specialty/Clubbed group are declared as qualified as per minimum qualifying criteria indicated in the Information Bulletin.

NEET SS 2020 Result: NEET SS Cut Off

Super Specialty/Clubbed Groups wise cut-off score at 50th percentile in NEET SS 2020 is listed below: