MCC has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 second round final allotment result today, January 4.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 4, 2023 3:46 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 second round final allotment result today, January 4, 2023. NEET SS round 2 final result PDF including the candidates' ranks, allotted institute and course details is available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates whose names have been mentioned in the NEET SS counselling round 2 final result can report at the allotted college till January 12, 2023.

Earlier MCC announced the provisional result of round-2 NEET SS counselling 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise grievances against the provisional NEET SS counselling result by 11 am today, January 4. Candidates are required to report at the allotted college and submit the admission fee to confirm their joining. The candidates must download the allotment letter from the MCC's website and produce it to the allotted institute at the time of document verification.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in
  2. Select the 'Super Specialty' tab available on the homepage
  3. Click on the “Final Result Round 2 Of SS Counselling 2022” link from the current events section
  4. The NEET SS round 2 final result PDF will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the final result and keep it safe for further reference.
