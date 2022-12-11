  • Home
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 1 reporting today, December 11, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 11, 2022 4:14 pm IST

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Reporting Begins; Documents Required
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 1 reporting today, December 11, 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the NEET SS round 1 allotment list can report at the allotted college till December 16, 2022. MCC is conducting the NEET SS counselling for 100 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats for admission in DM, MCh and DNB courses.

The NEET SS counselling 2022 will be conducted in two rounds- round 1 and round 2. "Candidates allotted seats will be required to join the allotted college/course within the stipulated time from the date of allotment as mentioned in the counselling schedule. Medical colleges will have to furnish information about joining/non-joining online to Medical Counselling Committee," MCC said in a statement.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Documents Required

  • Provisional allotment Letter issued by MCC
  • Admit Card issued by NBE
  • NEET SS result/rank letter issued by NBE
  • MBBS degree certificate/provisional certificate
  • MD, MS and DNB degree certificate in the concerned Specialty
  • Permanent registration certificate of MBBS, MS and DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council
  • High School (Class 10)/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth
  • Identification proofs (ID Proof).
