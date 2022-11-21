  • Home
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration From Tomorrow

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: The NEET SS round 1 registration will be held from November 22 to 28. The result will be declared on December 1.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 21, 2022 6:06 pm IST

NEET SS 2022 counselling round 1 registration.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 counselling 2022 round 1 registration process from tomorrow, November 22. The NEET SS 2022 counselling registration link will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Candidates can complete the NEET SS 2022 round 1 registration till November 28, 2022. The payment facility will also be available from November 22 to 3 pm of November 28 as per the server time.

The NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 process includes registering at the MCC portal by entering the required details and paying the necessary fees. After registration candidates need to submit their preferences for courses and colleges from November 25 to November 28. Based on the choices filled by candidates, seats available, NEET SS rank, reservation criteria and other criteria, the seat allotment process will be done from November 29 to November 30. Candidates allotted seats in NEET SS 2022 counselling results which will be declared on December 1 will have to report to the institute for document verification and admission from December 2 to December 7, 2022.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website of MCC-- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ tab.
  3. Then on the home page, click on the registration link.
  4. Enter the required credentials.
  5. Fill in the NEET SS 2022 round 1 application form and submit it.
  6. Download and take a printout of the counselling application form.
