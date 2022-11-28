  • Home
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Today

The NEET SS 2022 result will be declared on December 1 and candidates need to report to the allotted colleges from December 1 to 7.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 2:39 pm IST

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Today
NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Registration

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 counselling round 1 registration window today, November 28. Candidates also need to complete the choice-filling process today. The NEET SS counselling registration and choice filling can be done through the official website– mcc.nic.in.

The NEET SS 2022 counselling result will be declared on the basis of the choices filled in by the candidates. MCC releases a provisional result initially, and candidates who want to raise queries based on the result need to send it in a mail after which the MCC will announce the final result. Candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges after the announcement of the result.

The seat allotment process will be from November 29 to November 30. The NEET SS result will be declared on December 1. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from December 1 to December 7, 2022.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Steps To Register, Fill Choices

  1. Candidates at first need to visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ tab.
  3. Then select the registration link, complete the registration process and fill the application form.
  4. Candidates then need to fill in the choices, pay the fees and submit the form.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty
