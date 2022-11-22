NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET SS counselling 2022

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 counselling registrations will start today, November 22. Aspiring candidates can register for NEET SS 2022 round 1 counselling through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The last date for NEET SS 2022 round 1 registration is November 28 (12 pm). Candidates can pay the registration fee online between November 22 and November 28 (3 pm).

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the choice filling and locking for DM, MCH and DNB SS courses from November 25 to November 28 (11:55 pm). While the choice filling window will be available up to 11:55 pm on November 28, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be conducted between November 29 and 30, 2022. The MCC will declare the NEET SS 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on December 1, 2022.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: How To Register Online

Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Click on the ‘NEET SS Counselling’ tab.

Click on the registration link and generate login credentials

Re-login with generated credentials and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates who will get shortlisted in in NEET SS seat allotment results need to report to the institute for document verification and admission from December 2 to December 7, 2022. The NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2 registration will start from December 9 to December 14, 2022. MCC will declare the second round allotment result on December 17, 2022.