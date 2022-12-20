NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round-1: MCC To Allow Initialisation Of Admission Without Forfeiture From December 21

NEET SS counselling round-1 initialisation of admission without forfeiture

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will allow the round-1 candidates initialisation of admission without forfeiture. The MCC will let the candidates initialise admission against round-1 NEET SS counselling without forfeiture for seats allotted to them. The facility will be provided between December 21 and December 22. The MCC has provided the candidates with this facility so that they are able to join their allotted seats in INIs through counselling conducted by AIIMS since as per policy, resignation is not allowed Round-1 onwards, MCC said.

Candidates who want to get their admission initialised will be required to send their INI-SS allotment letter to MCC on email id -- colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com by 12 noon of December 21 and collect their original documents from the allotted college of counselling conducted by MCC.

The decision of the MCC is in response to multiple receipts of resignation requests from candidates who have been allotted seats through round-1 seat allocation of INI-SS entrance exam held by AIIMS for admission in DM, MCh, MD (HA) programmes for INIs including AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER, NIMHANS and SCTIMST. Meanwhile, such candidates have also been allotted sears through round-1 of SS counselling 2022 held by MCC, the official statement read.