NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Result Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Final Result

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 1 final seat allotment result today, December 9, 2022. Candidates can check and download the NEET SS round 1 seat allotment result through the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

The facility for downloading allotment letter and reporting at the allotted colleges for round 1 will commence from 10 am of December 10, 2022. Candidates should mandatorily carry all the important documents to the allotted colleges.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result Direct Link

The NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list includes the rank, qualifying examination, allotted institute, course and remarks. Candidates who do not want to join the allotted college in round 1 can resign from the seat and will also be eligible to participate in NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: Steps To Download