NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Result Out; Direct Link Here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC has declared the NEET SS counselling round 1 final result today.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 9, 2022 6:50 pm IST

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Final Result
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 1 final seat allotment result today, December 9, 2022. Candidates can check and download the NEET SS round 1 seat allotment result through the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

The facility for downloading allotment letter and reporting at the allotted colleges for round 1 will commence from 10 am of December 10, 2022. Candidates should mandatorily carry all the important documents to the allotted colleges.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result Direct Link

The NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list includes the rank, qualifying examination, allotted institute, course and remarks. Candidates who do not want to join the allotted college in round 1 can resign from the seat and will also be eligible to participate in NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in.
  2. Then select the Super Specialty tab.
  3. After that click on the “Final Result of SS Round 1” link from the current events section.
  4. The NEET SS round 1 result will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the final result and take a print for further reference.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty
