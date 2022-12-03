NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Schedule To Release Soon At Mcc.nic.in

NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 choice filling dates to be out soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon open the choice-filling window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) 2022 counselling. The round 1 counselling registration was conducted between November 22 and November 28. The MCC will release the further schedule for NEET SS counselling 2022 on its website-- mcc.nic.in.

The MCC has also issued an official notification related to this stating the decision of Supreme Court, directing Tamil Nadu government to allocate 50 per cent of the NEET Super Speciality seats to in-service candidates. "In view of the Supreme Court directions the choice filling for round-1 will be opened as per schedule on MCC website- mcc.nic.in, which will be uploaded soon. However, the seats of in service category of Tamil Nadu state which remain unfilled will be included in round-2 of SS counselling 2022 to be conducted by MCC of DGHS," MCC said in a statement.

The NEET SS round 1 counselling process will include registrations, exercising of choices and locking of choices, process of seat allotment round-1, publication of result of round-1 on MCC website, reporting at the allotted medical college/institute against first round.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1: List Of Documents Required