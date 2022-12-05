NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET SS round 1 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 choice-filling from today, December 5, 2022. Candidates who have completed the NEET SS round 1 counselling registrations can fill in the choices through the official website – mcc.nic.in. Aspirants can submit the Super Specialty course (DM, MCH and DNB) and college preference using their NEET roll number and password.

Eligible candidates can complete the choice-filling process till December 7(11:55 pm). The choice locking facility will be available on December 7, 2022, from 4 pm to 11:55 pm. The round 1 seat allotment process will be conducted from December 8 to December 9, 2022. The NEET SS round 1 result will be announced by MCC on December 10. Those candidates whose names are on the allotment list will be required to report to the allotted colleges from December 11 to December 16, 2022.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1: How To Fill Choices