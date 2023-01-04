NEET SS Counselling 2022 Provisional Result Out For Round-2

NEET SS round-2 counselling provisional result out

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional result of round-2 NEET SS counselling. The candidates who registered against round-2 of NEET SS counselling will be able to check their results at the official website -- mcc.nic.in. The counselling committee will also allow the candidates to raise objections against the round-2 MCC counselling provisional result. Candidates can raise grievances against the provisional NEET SS counselling result by 11 am today, January 4. The final result will be announced today, January 4, after considering the objections.

“Final result will be displayed on 4.01.2023. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 11:00 AM of 04.01.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com,” an MCC statement said.

MCC has also informed candidates that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. “The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” it said. It also advised candidates to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

MCC, on Tuesday, January 3, withdrew a seat from the matrix of round 2 NEET SS counselling 2022. One seat from Narayana Super Specialty Hospital was withdrawn from the open category of DNB Paediatric Cardiology subject.

“In view of the ongoing SS counselling 2022 the above seat mentioned seat stands withdrawn with immediate effect from the seat matrix of round 2, and will be deleted from database before allotment process of round 2,” the MCC said.