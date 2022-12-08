  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Declares Round 1 Provisional Result; Direct Link

NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Declares Round 1 Provisional Result; Direct Link

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 5:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET SS 2022: MCC Adds Two More MCh Seats In Round 1 Seat Matrix
NEET SS 2022 Counselling: MCC Adds More DM, MCh Seats In Round-1 Seat Matrix
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Schedule To Release Soon At Mcc.nic.in
50% Quota For In Service Doctors: Supreme Court Directs Tamil Nadu Government To Fill Seats Within 15 Days
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration From Tomorrow
NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Declares Round 1 Provisional Result; Direct Link
NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result out at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result. Candidates can check the round 1 provisional result for NEET Super Specialty course (DM, MCH and DNB) through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. About 3,654 candidates have been shortlisted in the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment.

MCC will soon release the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 final seat allotment result. As per the official schedule released earlier, NEET SS round 1 seat allotment was scheduled to be published on December 10. After the release of round 1 final allotment candidates whose names are on the allotment list will be required to report at the allotted colleges from December 11 to December 16, 2022. If a candidate does not want to join the college allotted in round 1, s/he can resign from the seat and will also be eligible to participate in NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2.

Also Read|| NEET SS 2022: MCC Adds Two More MCh Seats In Round 1 Seat Matrix

"Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission," MCC said in a statement.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in
  2. Go to the 'Super Speciality' tab available on the home page
  3. Click on the 'provisional result of SS 2022 round 1' link
  4. The NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the PDF and print the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Centre Spent 63.3% On Media Campaign From 2016-17 To 2019-20
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Centre Spent 63.3% On Media Campaign From 2016-17 To 2019-20
OJEE 2022 Counselling: BAMS, BHMS Registration Begins; Mock Seat Allotment On December 12
OJEE 2022 Counselling: BAMS, BHMS Registration Begins; Mock Seat Allotment On December 12
AYUSH UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Final Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
AYUSH UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Final Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Registrations For April-May Public Exam Begins; Check Dates
NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Registrations For April-May Public Exam Begins; Check Dates
IIT Delhi To Conduct 4th Edition Of Industry Day On December 10
IIT Delhi To Conduct 4th Edition Of Industry Day On December 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................