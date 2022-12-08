NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Declares Round 1 Provisional Result; Direct Link

NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result out at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 1 provisional result. Candidates can check the round 1 provisional result for NEET Super Specialty course (DM, MCH and DNB) through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. About 3,654 candidates have been shortlisted in the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment.

MCC will soon release the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 final seat allotment result. As per the official schedule released earlier, NEET SS round 1 seat allotment was scheduled to be published on December 10. After the release of round 1 final allotment candidates whose names are on the allotment list will be required to report at the allotted colleges from December 11 to December 16, 2022. If a candidate does not want to join the college allotted in round 1, s/he can resign from the seat and will also be eligible to participate in NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2.

"Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission," MCC said in a statement.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result: How To Check

Visit the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in Go to the 'Super Speciality' tab available on the home page Click on the 'provisional result of SS 2022 round 1' link The NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen Download the PDF and print the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result: Direct Link