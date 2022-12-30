NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Adds Two More DM, MCh Seats In Round 2 Seat Matrix

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC Adds Two More DM, MCh Seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added additional DM and MCh seats in the round 2 seat matrix of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling. The counselling committee has added more seats to the DM and MCh programmes of Lok Nayak Hospital associated with Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to prevent the wastage of Super Speciality seats.

The MCC notice reads: "The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-1 of SS Counselling 2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following D.M/M.Ch seats in the seat matrix of Round-2 of SS Counselling2022 to prevent wastage of precious Super Speciality seats".

"For any details regarding the course w.r.t Fee/ Stipend/ Bond etc. the Nodal Officer may be contacted as given in the college profile", the notice further added.

The NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2 registration process is now going on and candidates can register till January 2, 2023. The round 2 result will be declared on January 5. Recently, MCC declared the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 final seat allotment result on December 9, 2022. The NEET SS round 1 allotment list includes the candidates' rank, qualifying examination, allotted institute, course and remarks.