NEET SS Counselling 2021: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 counselling round 2. Candidates can check the NEET SS round 2 counselling 2021 seat allotment result on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The provisional result for the MCC NEET SS counselling 2021 round 2 was announced on Monday, April 25.

Candidates were given time till 7 am today to report any discrepancies in the provisional result, after which the final result has been released.

Aspirants who secured an allotment in the NEET SS counselling round 2, will have to report to the respective institutes by April 30

NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'NEET SS 2022 counselling' result link

Click on the provisional result SS 2021 round 2 link

The PDF file will open with the list of shortlisted candidates

Download it, take a print out for further reference.

NEET SS 2021 round 2 counselling started on April 20. For details on NEET SS 2021 counselling, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.