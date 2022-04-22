  • Home
NEET SS Counselling 2021: MCC To End Round 2 Choice Locking Process Today

NEET SS Counselling 2021: Applicants who had registered for NEET SS 2021 round 2 counselling will be able to enter choices, confirm the colleges and lock it by 11:55 pm today.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 3:26 pm IST

NEET SS Counselling 2021: MCC To End Round 2 Choice Locking Process Today
NEET SS round 2 counselling choice locking process ends today
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET SS Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the choice locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2021 today, April 22. Applicants who had registered for NEET SS 2021 round 2 counselling will be able to enter choices, confirm the colleges and lock it by 11:55 pm today.

Round 2 of NEET SS counselling result, as per the MCC NEET SS counselling dates will be declared on April 25. Applicants shortlisted against round 2 will have to report to the respective institutes between April 25 and April 30.

NEET SS 2021 Counselling Process

Step 1: Registration and payment

Step 2: Choice filling and locking for NEET 2021 SS counselling

Step 3: NEET SS seat allotment for round 2 and result publication

Step 4: Reporting

NEET SS 2021 was held on January 10, 2022 and the National Board of Examinations, or NBE, had released the NEET SS result 2021 on January 31.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty

