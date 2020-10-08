  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET SS Counselling 2020 Postponed, Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2020 Postponed, Details Here

NEET SS 2020: The Medical Counseling Committee has postponed NEET SS Counselling 2020 until further notice.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 8, 2020 5:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET SS Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link, Score Card, Cut Off
NEET Super Speciality 2020 Admit Card Soon At Nbe.edu.in; Exam On September 15
NEET Super Specialty Exam 2020: Registration Begins
NEET SS 2020 Application To Begin From Tomorrow
NEET SS 2020: NEET Super Specialty Unlikely In July Or August
AP EAMCET Result 2020 Tomorrow @Sche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here
NEET SS Counselling 2020 Postponed, Details Here
NEET SS Counselling 2020 Postponed, Details Here
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET SS Counselling 2020: The Medical Counseling Committee on October 8 postponed the NEET SS 2020 counselling until further notice due to an ongoing court case in the Kerala High Court at Ernakulam. Earlier, counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) was scheduled from October 8, 2020.

“In reference to the schedule of Common Counselling of Super Speciality (D.M/ M.Ch courses) / DNB SS Counselling 2020 uploaded on MCC’s website the counselling was to start from today i.e 08.10.2020. However, keeping in view the in service reservation issue which has arisen out of Tamil Nadu and Kerala (WA. No. 1302 of 2020 at High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam), it has been decided by the competent authority to postpone the Super Speciality/ DNB SS counselling 2020 till further orders,” an official statement said.

The medical entrance exam NEET SS, for admission to DM/MCh programmes, was held on September 15, 2020. The NEET SS results were announced on September 25.

The NEET SS scorecards were made available from September 30 on the NEET SS website- nbe.edu.in.

Meanwhile, NEET result 2020 for admission to undergraduate medical programmes is expected this week. According to official information, close to 16 lakh candidates had registered for NEET 2020 (undergraduate) exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce NEET result 2020 on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty NEET 2020 Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Osmania University Degree Time Table 2020 Released; How To Download
Osmania University Degree Time Table 2020 Released; How To Download
AP EAMCET Result 2020 Tomorrow @Sche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here
AP EAMCET Result 2020 Tomorrow @Sche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University May Not Release First Cut Off List On October 10
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University May Not Release First Cut Off List On October 10
Banaras Hindu University Plans To Launch New PG Programme In Artificial Intelligence
Banaras Hindu University Plans To Launch New PG Programme In Artificial Intelligence
Gauhati University New Academic Session To Start In November
Gauhati University New Academic Session To Start In November
.......................... Advertisement ..........................