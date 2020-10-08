Image credit: Shutterstock NEET SS Counselling 2020 Postponed, Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2020: The Medical Counseling Committee on October 8 postponed the NEET SS 2020 counselling until further notice due to an ongoing court case in the Kerala High Court at Ernakulam. Earlier, counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) was scheduled from October 8, 2020.

“In reference to the schedule of Common Counselling of Super Speciality (D.M/ M.Ch courses) / DNB SS Counselling 2020 uploaded on MCC’s website the counselling was to start from today i.e 08.10.2020. However, keeping in view the in service reservation issue which has arisen out of Tamil Nadu and Kerala (WA. No. 1302 of 2020 at High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam), it has been decided by the competent authority to postpone the Super Speciality/ DNB SS counselling 2020 till further orders,” an official statement said.

The medical entrance exam NEET SS, for admission to DM/MCh programmes, was held on September 15, 2020. The NEET SS results were announced on September 25.

The NEET SS scorecards were made available from September 30 on the NEET SS website- nbe.edu.in.

Meanwhile, NEET result 2020 for admission to undergraduate medical programmes is expected this week. According to official information, close to 16 lakh candidates had registered for NEET 2020 (undergraduate) exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce NEET result 2020 on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.