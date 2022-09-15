NEET SS 2022 Result Today, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock The NEET SS 2022 result will be declared today, September 15.

NEET SS 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS 2022) result today, September 15. Candidates can check and download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard through the official website – nbe.edu.in. Along with the result, the NEET SS 2022 merit list will also be released by NBE. The NEET SS 2022 result is declared for 32 super specialities. Candidates will need their user ID and password to download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard.

Candidates who pass the examination will be called to the NEET SS 2022 counselling process which will be conducted by the Medical Council Committee (MCC). The NEET SS 2022 counselling will be held in online mode. Candidates must register, upload the necessary documents, and pay the counselling fee to participate in the NEET SS 2022 counselling procedure.

NEET SS 2022 Result: Steps To Download

Visit the official website– nbe.edu.in

Click on the ‘NEET SS’ link.

Click on ‘Results’ under the 2022 session.

The NEET SS result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Verify, download and take the printout of the result for future reference.

The National Board of Examinations conducted the NEET SS 2022 exam on September 1 and 2, 2022. NEET SS exam 2022 was held in two parts- Part A and B. The exams were for a duration of 1 hour 45 minutes and had 150 questions for 400 marks.