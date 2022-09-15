NEET SS 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates can check and download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard through the official website – nbe.edu.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 6:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET SS 2022 Result Today, How To Check
NEET SS 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
NEET SS 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time
NEET SS 2022 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Fill Application Form
NEET SS 2021 Counselling: Final Seat Allotment Result Of Special Mop-Up Round Declared
NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Add In-Service Quota Seats Surrendered By Tamil Nadu
NEET SS 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here
Candidates will need their user ID and password to download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard.

NEET SS 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS 2022) result today, September 15. Candidates can check and download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard through the official website – nbe.edu.in. Candidates will need their user ID and password to download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard.

Along with the result, the NEET SS 2022 merit list will also be released by NBE. The NEET SS 2022 result is declared for 32 super specialities. Candidates who qualify for the examination will be called to the NEET SS 2022 counselling process which will be conducted by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) in online mode.

NEET SS 2022 Result Direct Link

NEET SS 2022 Result: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website– nbe.edu.in
  • Click on the ‘NEET SS’ link.
  • Click on ‘Results’ under the 2022 session.
  • The NEET SS result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.
  • Verify, download and take the printout of the result for future reference.

The National Board of Examinations conducted the NEET SS 2022 exam on September 1 and 2, 2022 in two parts. The exam was conducted for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Result Live: NTA CUET UG Result Scorecard Today At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Updates On College Admission
Live | CUET 2022 Result Live: NTA CUET UG Result Scorecard Today At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Updates On College Admission
MHT CET Result 2022 (Out) Live: MHTCET PCM, PCB Scorecard At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Live | MHT CET Result 2022 (Out) Live: MHTCET PCM, PCB Scorecard At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Medical Students Back From Ukraine Can't Be Accomodated In Indian Colleges, Centre Tells Supreme Court
Medical Students Back From Ukraine Can't Be Accomodated In Indian Colleges, Centre Tells Supreme Court
MHT CET College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Maharashtra Engineering Colleges
MHT CET College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Maharashtra Engineering Colleges
MHT CET 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link, How To Download
MHT CET 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................