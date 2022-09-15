NEET SS 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates will need their user ID and password to download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard.

NEET SS 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS 2022) result today, September 15. Candidates can check and download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard through the official website – nbe.edu.in. Candidates will need their user ID and password to download the NEET SS 2022 scorecard.

Along with the result, the NEET SS 2022 merit list will also be released by NBE. The NEET SS 2022 result is declared for 32 super specialities. Candidates who qualify for the examination will be called to the NEET SS 2022 counselling process which will be conducted by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) in online mode.

NEET SS 2022 Result Direct Link

NEET SS 2022 Result: Steps To Download

Visit the official website– nbe.edu.in

Click on the ‘NEET SS’ link.

Click on ‘Results’ under the 2022 session.

The NEET SS result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Verify, download and take the printout of the result for future reference.

The National Board of Examinations conducted the NEET SS 2022 exam on September 1 and 2, 2022 in two parts. The exam was conducted for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India.