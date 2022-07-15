NEET SS 2022 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Fill Application Form

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET SS 2022 application form out

NEET SS 2022 Registration: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022. The NEET SS 2022 application form is available on the official website-- natboard.edu.in. Along with the application form, the NBE has also announced the exam date for NEET SS 2022. As per the schedule, the NEET SS exam 2022 will be conducted on September 1 and September 2 for different groups.

ALSO READ | NTA Issues NEET UG 2022 Admit Card; Direct Link To Download

The last date to submit the NEET SS 2022 application form is August 4 (till 11:55 pm). Candidates applying for NEET SS 2022 exam must have a postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) or any equivalent examination. NEET SS 2022 will be open to candidates who will complete their graduate degree on or before September 15, 2022. The application form will not be accepted from those without a degree.

NEET SS 2022 Registration: How To Fill Application Form

Visit the official website-- natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the "NEET SS" tab

Now, click on the application link

Click on the registration portal

Register yourself by filling the asked details

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”

Using the system generated application number, complete the NEET SS application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit the NEET SS 2022 application

Download, save and print the confirmation page

NEET SS 2022 Registration: Direct Link

ALSO READ | NTA Extends CUET PG Application Date

"The National Medical Commission (NMC) vide its letter dated 14.06.2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announces to conduct the NEET-SS 2022 on 1st and 2nd September 2022 at various examination centers across the country. The different groups shall be examined on 1st and 2nd September 2022 as detailed in the Information Bulletin," the NBE said in the official notification.