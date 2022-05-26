NEET SS 2022 Postponed; NBE To Announce Revised Schedule Soon

NBE postpones NEET SS 2022 exam

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022. NEET SS 2022 was tentatively scheduled to be held on June 18 and June 19. NEET SS is held as an eligibility-cum-ranking test for admission to various DM or MCh courses. NBE will announce the new date of NEET SS exam, application and result dates in “due course”.

An NBE official statement announcing the postponement of NEET SS 2022 said: “In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 01.11.2021 whereby the tentative schedule for conduct of NEET SS 2022 was notified, all candidates desirous of appearing in NEET SS 2022 are hereby informed that the dates for conduct NEET SS 2022 are being revised.”

“The new dates for the conduct of NEET SS 2022 shall be notified in due course,” NBEMS further added.

Along with the NEET SS exam date, NBE will also release the NEET SS 2022 information bulletin on the official website -- nbe.edu.in. The NEET SS information bulletin will mention important dates and exam details including NEET SS application process, eligibility to appear for the exam and NEET SS 2022 exam pattern.

NBEMS has also provided the candidates with a candidate care support number -- 011-45593000 to address queries on the exam. Alternatively, NEET SS aspirants can write to NBEMS at its communication web portal.

However, the NBE communication web portal further added: “Result/Score/Merit position/eligibility status/outcome of accreditation processing/any information already published on NBEMS website shall not be provided at this portal. Such queries shall not be responded to.”