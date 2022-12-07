NEET SS 2022: MCC Adds Two More MCh Seats In Round 1 Seat Matrix

  • Home
MCC has added two more seats in the seat matrix of round 1 of NEET SS counselling to prevent the wastage of seats.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 7, 2022 7:15 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MMC) has announced the addition of two more seats in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round-1 seat matrix. The two seats are added to the Master Chirurgiae (MCh) programme of Vivekananda Institute of Medical Sciences. The committee also added 37 seats in the DM and MCh programmes in seven different medical colleges yesterday, December 6, 2022.

The latest MCC notice reads, "The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-1 of SS Counselling 2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following DM and MCh seats in the seat matrix of Round-1 of SS Counselling 2022 to prevent wastage of precious Super Specialty seats".

The NEET SS counselling 2022 choices filling window will be closed at 11:55 pm today, December 7. The seat allotment process will be conducted from December 8 to December 9, 2022. Once the allotment process is complete, MCC will release the NEET SS counselling round 1 result on December 10, 2022.

Candidates whose names are on the allotment list need to report to their allotted colleges and institutions from December 11 to December 16. If a candidate does not want to join the college allotted in round 1, they can leave and will also be eligible to participate in NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2.

