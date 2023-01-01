NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

MCC will close NEET SS counselling 2022 registration, choice-filling process tomorrow, January 2

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 registration process tomorrow, January 2, 2023. Candidates will be able to fill in the round 2 NEET SS counselling application form through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Along with the NEET SS round 2 registration, MCC will also close the choice filling and locking process for NEET SS counselling.

Candidates who have completed the registration process can complete the choice-filling process till January 2 (11:55 pm) and the choice locking process between 4 pm and 11:55 pm on January 2, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be held between January 3 and January 4. MCC will declare the allotment result for NEET SS round 2 counselling on January 5, 2023. The online reporting against NEET SS round 2 seat allotment will be held from January 6 to January 12, 2023.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Steps To Register, Fill Choices

Candidates first need to visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in On the home page, go to the ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ tab. Select the registration link, complete the registration process as instructed. Fill in the choices, pay the fees and submit the form. Download the confirmation page for further reference.

Earlier on December 30, MCC added additional DM and MCh seats in the round 2 seat matrix of NEET SS counselling. The new seats added to the seat matrix are from DM and MCh programmes of Lok Nayak Hospital associated with Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) for preventing the wastage of Super Speciality seats.