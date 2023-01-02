NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Today

NEET SS round 2 registration ends today

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 2 registration and choice-filling will end today, January 2, 2023. Candidates can register for NEET SS round 2 counselling through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The choice-filling will also conclude today at 11:59 pm. The MCC will conduct the choice locking process for NEET SS between 4 pm and 11:55 pm on January 2, 2023.

The candidates can submit the NEET Super Specialty course (DM, MCH and DNB) and college preference using their NEET roll number and password. The NEET SS round 2 seat allotment process will be held between January 3 and January 4. MCC will declare the NEET SS round 2 allotment result on January 5, 2023. The online reporting against NEET SS round 2 seat allotment will be held from January 6 to January 12, 2023.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Steps To Register, Fill Choices