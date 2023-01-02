NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Today

  • Home
The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 2 registration and choice-filling will end today, January 2, 2023.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 2, 2023 10:03 am IST

NEET SS round 2 registration ends today
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 2 registration and choice-filling will end today, January 2, 2023. Candidates can register for NEET SS round 2 counselling through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The choice-filling will also conclude today at 11:59 pm. The MCC will conduct the choice locking process for NEET SS between 4 pm and 11:55 pm on January 2, 2023.

The candidates can submit the NEET Super Specialty course (DM, MCH and DNB) and college preference using their NEET roll number and password. The NEET SS round 2 seat allotment process will be held between January 3 and January 4. MCC will declare the NEET SS round 2 allotment result on January 5, 2023. The online reporting against NEET SS round 2 seat allotment will be held from January 6 to January 12, 2023.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Steps To Register, Fill Choices

  1. Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ tab.
  3. Go to the registration link and complete the registration process as instructed.
  4. Now click on the choice filling section to make choices between course and colleges
  5. Fill in the choices in order of preference and click on the submit tab.
  6. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
