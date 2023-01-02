NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Today
The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round 2 registration and choice-filling will end today, January 2, 2023. Candidates can register for NEET SS round 2 counselling through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The choice-filling will also conclude today at 11:59 pm. The MCC will conduct the choice locking process for NEET SS between 4 pm and 11:55 pm on January 2, 2023.
The candidates can submit the NEET Super Specialty course (DM, MCH and DNB) and college preference using their NEET roll number and password. The NEET SS round 2 seat allotment process will be held between January 3 and January 4. MCC will declare the NEET SS round 2 allotment result on January 5, 2023. The online reporting against NEET SS round 2 seat allotment will be held from January 6 to January 12, 2023.
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Steps To Register, Fill Choices
- Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in
- Click on the ‘Super Speciality Counselling’ tab.
- Go to the registration link and complete the registration process as instructed.
- Now click on the choice filling section to make choices between course and colleges
- Fill in the choices in order of preference and click on the submit tab.
- Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.