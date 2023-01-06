  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Reporting Against Round 2 Seat Allotment Begins Today

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Reporting Against Round 2 Seat Allotment Begins Today

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 reporting against second round allotment result will start today, January 6.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 6, 2023 10:51 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Super Speciality Round 2 Final Result Out
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Provisional Result Out For Round-2
NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Today
NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round-1: MCC To Allow Initialisation Of Admission Without Forfeiture From December 21
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Reporting Begins; Documents Required
NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Reporting Against Round 2 Seat Allotment Begins Today
NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2 online reporting begins today
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 reporting against second round allotment result will start today, January 6, 2023. Candidates whose names are in the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2 final result can report at the allotted college between January 6 and January 12, 2023. MCC has declared the NEET SS second round final allotment result on January 4, 2023.

The NEET SS counselling 2022 is being held for 100 per cent of all India quota (AIQ) seats for admission in DM, MCh and DNB courses. Candidates are suggested to join the allotted college/course within the stipulated time from the date of allotment. MCC has directed Medical colleges to furnish information about joining/non-joining of candidates online on the Commission's website.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Documents Required

  • Provisional allotment Letter issued by MCC
  • Admit Card issued by NBE
  • NEET SS result/rank letter issued by NBE
  • MBBS degree certificate/provisional certificate
  • MD, MS and DNB degree certificate in the concerned Specialty
  • Permanent registration certificate of MBBS, MS and DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council
  • High School (Class 10)/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth
  • Identification proofs (ID Proof).
Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Students Welcome UGC's Draft Guidelines On Campuses Of Foreign Universities
Students Welcome UGC's Draft Guidelines On Campuses Of Foreign Universities
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Today
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Today
Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Application Begins Today At Gujcet.gseb.org
Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Application Begins Today At Gujcet.gseb.org
CBSE Introduces New Skill Subjects For Class 9, 11; Adds New Skill Modules For Middle Schools
CBSE Introduces New Skill Subjects For Class 9, 11; Adds New Skill Modules For Middle Schools
Schools In Jaipur To Remain Closed Till January 9 Amid Extreme Cold Conditions
Schools In Jaipur To Remain Closed Till January 9 Amid Extreme Cold Conditions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................