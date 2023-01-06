NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Reporting Against Round 2 Seat Allotment Begins Today
The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 reporting against second round allotment result will start today, January 6, 2023. Candidates whose names are in the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2 final result can report at the allotted college between January 6 and January 12, 2023. MCC has declared the NEET SS second round final allotment result on January 4, 2023.
The NEET SS counselling 2022 is being held for 100 per cent of all India quota (AIQ) seats for admission in DM, MCh and DNB courses. Candidates are suggested to join the allotted college/course within the stipulated time from the date of allotment. MCC has directed Medical colleges to furnish information about joining/non-joining of candidates online on the Commission's website.
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Documents Required
- Provisional allotment Letter issued by MCC
- Admit Card issued by NBE
- NEET SS result/rank letter issued by NBE
- MBBS degree certificate/provisional certificate
- MD, MS and DNB degree certificate in the concerned Specialty
- Permanent registration certificate of MBBS, MS and DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council
- High School (Class 10)/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth
- Identification proofs (ID Proof).