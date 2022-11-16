  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registration To Begin From November 22; Check Schedule

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registration To Begin From November 22; Check Schedule

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: The NEET SS round two registration will be held from December 9 to 14, 2022. The seat allotment will be held from December 15 to 16

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 10:20 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET SS 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEET SS 2022 Result Today, How To Check
NEET SS 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
NEET SS 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time
NEET SS 2022 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Fill Application Form
NEET SS 2021 Counselling: Final Seat Allotment Result Of Special Mop-Up Round Declared
NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registration To Begin From November 22; Check Schedule
The NEET SS round two registration will be held from December 9 to 14
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round one registration from November 22. NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule for round one and two is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in, the candidates can check and download it.

According to MCC, the round one payment facility will be available from November 22 to 28. The choice filling window will be activated from November 25 to 28, and the choice locking facility will be available upto November 28 (11:55 PM). The NEET SS seat allotment process will be held from November 29 to 30, the result will be announced on December 1. The candidates need to report at the allotted college from December 2 to 7, 2022. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Round 2 Final Result At Mcc.nic.in

The NEET SS round two registration will be held from December 9 to 14, 2022. The seat allotment will be held from December 15 to 16, the result will be announced on December 17. The selected candidates can report at the allotted college till December 24, 2022.

NEET SS 2022 counselling process is being conducted for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India. The candidates can check and download the NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration With Late Fee Today
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration With Late Fee Today
Delhi University NCWEB UG Admission 2022 Against Special Cut-Off Begins Today; Details Here
Delhi University NCWEB UG Admission 2022 Against Special Cut-Off Begins Today; Details Here
Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal Co-Chair First Virtual Global Skill Summit To Facilitate Overseas Mobility
Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal Co-Chair First Virtual Global Skill Summit To Facilitate Overseas Mobility
Punjab Government To Name Schools After Martyrs, Freedom Fighters
Punjab Government To Name Schools After Martyrs, Freedom Fighters
Jammu And Kashmir: 20 Girls Selected For Army-Sponsored IT Education Course
Jammu And Kashmir: 20 Girls Selected For Army-Sponsored IT Education Course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................