NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registration To Begin From November 22; Check Schedule

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2022 round one registration from November 22. NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule for round one and two is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in, the candidates can check and download it.

According to MCC, the round one payment facility will be available from November 22 to 28. The choice filling window will be activated from November 25 to 28, and the choice locking facility will be available upto November 28 (11:55 PM). The NEET SS seat allotment process will be held from November 29 to 30, the result will be announced on December 1. The candidates need to report at the allotted college from December 2 to 7, 2022. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Round 2 Final Result At Mcc.nic.in

The NEET SS round two registration will be held from December 9 to 14, 2022. The seat allotment will be held from December 15 to 16, the result will be announced on December 17. The selected candidates can report at the allotted college till December 24, 2022.

NEET SS 2022 counselling process is being conducted for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India. The candidates can check and download the NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in.