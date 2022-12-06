NEET SS 2022 Counselling: MCC Adds More DM, MCh Seats In Round-1 Seat Matrix

MCC adds more NEET SS seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added additional DM, MCh seats in the round-1 seat matrix of counselling. The counselling committee has added more seats to the DM and MCh programmes in the seat matrix of round-1 of SS counselling to prevent wastage of Super Speciality seats. The round-1 NEET SS counselling registration is underway and will continue till December 7 (12 noon).

Additional seats for DM and MCh programmes have been added to medical colleges including in Government Medical College, Srinagar; Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute; Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Science, Uttarakhand; Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh; Dr D Y Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra; Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, New Delhi and SDS Tuberculosis Research Center and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Karnataka.

As per the NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule, candidates are able to fill NEET SS choices by December 7. The round 1 NEET SS seat allotment process will be held between December 8 and December 9, 2022. The NEET SS round 1 result will be declared on December 10. Those candidates whose names are on the allotment list will be required to report to the allotted colleges from December 11 to December 16, 2022.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Steps To Fill Choices