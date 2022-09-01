NEET SS 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET SS 2022 will be held on September 1, 2

NEET SS 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty, NEET SS 2022 on September 1 and 2, 2022. NEET SS exam 2022 will be held in two parts; part A and B. Both the exams will be held for a duration of 1 hour 45 minutes. The paper will consist of 150 questions of 400 marks.

The candidates who will appear for NEET SS exam need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly. The candidates need to carry face mask, hand sanitisers and should follow the social distancing guidelines. ALSO READ | NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Out; How To Raise Objections

NEET SS 2022 Exam: Important Checklist For Candidates

The candidates need to carry admit card, and should reach the exam centre half an hour before the exam The candidates should carry these important items at the exam centre- Water in transparent bottle, mask, Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml) The items required to carry at the exam centres are- PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. Apart from it, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle, PwD Certificate and Scribe related documents The barred items at the exam centres are- all sorts of electronic gadgets which include mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags.

NEET SS exam is being conducted for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) seats in 156 institutes across India. For details on NEET SS exam 2022, please visit the website- nbe.edu.in.