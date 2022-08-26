NEET SS 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time

NEET SS 2022 Admit Card: NEET SS exam 2022 will be held on September 1 and 2. Candidates can download hall ticket at nbe.edu.in using the log-in credentials- user id and password

Updated: Aug 26, 2022 9:08 am IST
Download NEET SS 2022 hall ticket at nbe.edu.in
NEET SS 2022 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit card for the NEET SS 2022 exam soon. As per reports, NEET SS 2022 admit card will be released this week, by August 28. The candidates appeared for the NEET SS exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- nbe.edu.in. NEET SS exam 2022 will be held on September 1 and 2, 2022. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Result To Be Out By September 7, Answer Key By August 30

To download the NEET SS 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to use the log-in credentials- user id and password. NEET SS 2022 admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

NEET SS 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website of NBE -- nbe.edu.in
  2. Select the tab designated for NEET-SS
  3. Login at the applicants’ portal
  4. Insert the user ids and passwords
  5. Submit and download the NEET SS 2022 admit card
  6. Take a print out for further reference.

The NEET SS admit cards will mention details of the candidates including their roll numbers, application numbers, details of NEET SS exam centres, specialty chosen, date and time of NEET SS exam and exam-day instructions. NEET SS exam will consist of 150 questions of 400 marks and will be held for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes.

