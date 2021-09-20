  • Home
NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Challenging Change In Exam Pattern

A division bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna heard the plea, requesting the top court's direction to strike down the changes, filed by 41 postgraduate doctors from across the country.

NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Challenging Change In Exam Pattern
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notice on a petition by doctors, challenging the "abrupt" and "last-minute" changes made by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in the exam pattern of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty, or NEET-SS 2021.

A division bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna heard the plea, requesting the top court’s direction to strike down the changes, filed by 41 postgraduate doctors from across the country.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan told the court as per the new exam pattern, 100 per cent of questions in NEET SS 2021 will be asked from general medicines.

As per the previous pattern, 40 per cent of the questions in the NEET SS exam were from general medicine.

“Since 40 per cent of questions were drawn from general medicine regardless of our specialty, we had chance. But now there would be 100 per cent questions from general medicine and this would be advantageous for those who are in general medicine,” Adv Divan said, according to Live Law.

“Earlier 60 per cent of questions used to be from the specific specialty and now they've changed that, he said.

The SC asked respondents to file additional documents and listed the matter for next Monday.

As per the new pattern of NEET SS, “the question paper will consist of questions from the General/Basic component of the primary feeder broad specialty subject and from all sub-specialty/systems/component of that primary feeder broad specialty subject.”

“All the 150 questions would be from the curriculum of the Post Graduate Exit level of the primary feeder broad specialty subject,” according to the new pattern.

Earlier, the NEET SS question paper was divided into sections A and B, with section A having 40 per cent of the total mark and section B having the remaining 60 per cent in this order:

