NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Provisional Result Declared, How To Check

NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday, April 25 declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS 2021 provisional counselling result for round two. The candidates can check the result on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

According to MCC, "the provisional result for round 2 of NEET SS 2021 counselling is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 07:00 AM of 26.04.2022 through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.” The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law, the MCC notification mentioned.

NEET SS round 2 counselling result will be released now, the applicants shortlisted will have to report to the respective institutes between April 25 and April 30.

NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'NEET SS 2022 counselling' result link

Click on the provisional result SS 2021 round 2 link

The PDF file will open with the list of shortlisted candidates

Download it, take a print out for further reference.

NEET SS 2022 round 2 counselling started on April 20. For details on NEET SS 2021 counselling, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.