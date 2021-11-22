NEET SS 2021: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Exam Pattern

NEET SS 2021 registration ends today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 today, November 22 (11:55 pm). Candidates can apply for NEET SS 2021 on the official NBE website-- nbe.edu.in.

Candidates can apply for a maximum of two super specialty courses, As per the NEET SS eligibility criteria, applicants must have a post graduate medical degree to be eligible for the super specialty courses. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria on the official website before applying. If any candidates fail at matching the set eligibility criteria, their NEET SS admit card will jot be released and their candidature will be ejected.

NEET SS 2021: Exam Pattern

NEET SS 2021 will be conducted on January 10, 2022 in a computer based test (CBT) mode. The question paper will have a total of 100 questions. According to the NEET SS 2021 exam pattern, the question paper will comprise two parts: Part A and Part B.

Part A will be of 40 per cent weightage and will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQ) from the eligible feeder broad specialty course(s). Part B will be of 60 per cent weightage and questions will be asked from the super specialty course selected by the candidate.

All the questions shall be of PG exit level.

NBEMS has informed that it may club certain super specialties in which the number of seats offered will be less.

NEET SS 2021: Marking Scheme

Candidates will be given 4 marks for each correct answer and for every incorrect response 1 mark will be deducted and unattempted questions will be considered as zero.