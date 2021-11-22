  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET SS 2021: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Exam Pattern

NEET SS 2021: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Exam Pattern

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 today, November 22 (11:55 pm).

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 22, 2021 3:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET SS 2021 Application Window Reopens Today, Exam In January
NBE Announces New Dates For Fellowship Entrance Test (FET), NEET SS 2021
NEET SS 2021: Exam To Be Held In January; Check New Exam Date
Relief To Young Doctors, Centre Defers Change In NEET SS Exam Pattern From 2022-23
NEET SS 2021: Latest Updates On Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
NEET SS 2021 Exam Pattern To Remain Unchanged: Centre Tells Supreme Court
NEET SS 2021: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Exam Pattern
NEET SS 2021 registration ends today
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 today, November 22 (11:55 pm). Candidates can apply for NEET SS 2021 on the official NBE website-- nbe.edu.in.

Candidates can apply for a maximum of two super specialty courses, As per the NEET SS eligibility criteria, applicants must have a post graduate medical degree to be eligible for the super specialty courses. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria on the official website before applying. If any candidates fail at matching the set eligibility criteria, their NEET SS admit card will jot be released and their candidature will be ejected.

NEET SS 2021: Exam Pattern

NEET SS 2021 will be conducted on January 10, 2022 in a computer based test (CBT) mode. The question paper will have a total of 100 questions. According to the NEET SS 2021 exam pattern, the question paper will comprise two parts: Part A and Part B.

Part A will be of 40 per cent weightage and will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQ) from the eligible feeder broad specialty course(s). Part B will be of 60 per cent weightage and questions will be asked from the super specialty course selected by the candidate.

All the questions shall be of PG exit level.

NBEMS has informed that it may club certain super specialties in which the number of seats offered will be less.

NEET SS 2021: Marking Scheme

Candidates will be given 4 marks for each correct answer and for every incorrect response 1 mark will be deducted and unattempted questions will be considered as zero.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SC On Dalit Boy Who Missed IIT Bombay Admission: 'Deal With This Student With Humanitarian Approach'
SC On Dalit Boy Who Missed IIT Bombay Admission: 'Deal With This Student With Humanitarian Approach'
Delhi Govt To Decide On Schools, Colleges Reopening On November 24
Delhi Govt To Decide On Schools, Colleges Reopening On November 24
Unisex Uniforms: Kerala School Goes Off Syllabus With Its Latest Move To Ensure Gender Equity
Unisex Uniforms: Kerala School Goes Off Syllabus With Its Latest Move To Ensure Gender Equity
Neilom Prize 2020-21: IIT-Delhi Students Awarded For Empowering People With Disabilities
Neilom Prize 2020-21: IIT-Delhi Students Awarded For Empowering People With Disabilities
CAT 2021 On November 28; Check Last Year’s Paper Analysis
CAT 2021 On November 28; Check Last Year’s Paper Analysis
.......................... Advertisement ..........................