NEET SS 2021: NBE Revises Application Schedule, Registration Begins On September 22

NEET SS 2021 registration will begin on September 22

National Board of Examinations, NBE has revised the application schedule for NEET SS 2021. The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty exam will begin on September 22. Candidates can register through the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.The NEET SS 2021 exam will be held on November 13 and November 14, 2021, for different groups.

Earlier, the registration process was set to commence on September 14, 2021. The edit window will be functional from October 16 to October 18, 2021, according to the official notice. The final edit window will open on October 26 and close on October 28, 2021.

NEET SS 2021: How To Apply

Applicants can register by following the simple steps mentioned below:

1- Go to the official website of NBE-- nbe.edu.in.

2- On the homepage, click on NEET SS registration link

3- Fill in the application form by entering your personal details and educational qualifications

4- Upload the requisite documents in the specified format

5- Pay the application fees in online mode via credit/debit card or netbanking

6- Once the payment is done, click on the ‘submit’ button

7- Download the acknowledgement and take its print out for future need

Candidates who have a post-graduate medical degree or provisional pass certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or its equivalent from a recognised university or institution can register for the NEET SS exam 2021. Those who are likely to be in possession of the same by November 30, 2021 can also apply for the examination.